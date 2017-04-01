× Tracy McGrady elected to basketball Hall of Fame

HOUSTON – Congratulations to former Houston Rocket forward Tracy McGrady.

The two-time NBA scoring champion and seven-time All Star who played for six seasons with the Rockets, was elected in his first season of eligibility for the Basketball Hall of Fame.

In his 15-year career, McGrady averaged 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 while playing for six different teams.

"I couldn't believe it. I had him repeat it again." – Tracy McGrady on getting the BHOF call #17HoopClass — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) April 1, 2017

Others who will be inducted into class of 2017 for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame are Kansas coach Bill Self, UConn’s Rebecca Lobo, Notre Dame women’s coach Muffet McGraw, Fort Worth Dunbar coach Robert Hughes, Harlem Globetrotters owner Mannie Jackson, former NCAA executive Tom Jernstedt, Zack Clayton, European star Nikos Galis, former Bulls executive Jerry Krause and former ABA, NBA star George McGinnis.