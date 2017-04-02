× Astros finalize roster for Opening Day

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros open the season on Monday with a 4-game set versus the Seattle Mariners. Now, fans know who will featured on the roster.

Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow announced that 13 pitchers, 12 position players and 2 players on the 10-day disabled list will on the 2017 Opening Day roster.

Earlier in the week, the Astros assigned pitchers Collin McHugh and David Pauline would begin the season on the DL.

Two rookies will be featured on the roster with right-handed pitcher and Rookie of the Year candidate Yuli Gurriel as an infielder.

Click Astros Tri-Roster 4.02.17 for a look at the complete roster.