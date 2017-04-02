Bringing Down the House Music Workshop gives young people a chance to show talent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Bringing Down the House is giving young people a chance to shine on the big stage! The multi-week program is connecting talented, young artists to professionals in the music industry. Through workshops, the artists are able to build self-confidence, develop new skills, and bring crowds to their feet.

"It's not about them being young, it's just beneficial to them because they are young. The information is for anybody of any age," Raymond Auzenne with the House of Blues Moving Forward Foundation said.

The House of Blues is the finale of the workshop program where students have a chance to play on the stage April 18 at 7:00 p.m.