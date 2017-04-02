Driver hits officer in Walgreens parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – An officer was hit in a Walgreens parking lot by an unknown suspect in southeast Houston Saturday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., Houston police were initially called to a Walgreens located on Bellfort Street at Broadway Street by a store manager because a suspicious vehicle with men was sitting outside of the store.

When police arrived, the suspect put the car in reverse, hitting an officer. Officials said he was attempting to run the officer over.

The suspect then slammed into another car while trying to flee, disabling his vehicle. The men jumped out of the car and ran from the scene.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect has not been found.