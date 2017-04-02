× HCSO: 15-year-old-girl hit, killed while walking along roadway in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – A 15-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a van while walking by the road with her friends in northwest Houston Sunday morning, according to Harris County deputies.

Deputy Robert Martinez said the accident happened around 2:50 a.m. at the 11000 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

Deputy Martinez said the girl was walking with a group of friends when a man in a white van was driving southbound on Veterans Memorial. For some reason, the girl moved more into the street, and was struck by the van. She died at the scene.

Another girl was hit in her arm and was transported to the hospital.

Martinez said there is no sidewalk in the area where the accident happened. The driver of the van told officials he saw the group before hitting the young woman. He is not facing any charges.