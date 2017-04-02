× Russell Henley wins 2017 Shell Houston Open

HUMBLE – Russell Henley used a sensation Sunday final round to secure a spot in next week’s Masters in Augusta.

Henley shot a 7-under par 65 in the final round of the Shell Houston Open to score a three shot win over Sung Kang, the 54-hole leader who entered play leading Henley by four shots.

This was the third win on the PGA Tour for Henley.

“It’s great. I feel I’ve had a consistent season so far. I’ve made a lot of cuts. I’ve feel my game is there and it just clicked this week.”

Rickie Fowler and Luke List shared third place at 16-under. List shot a final-round 68 and Fowler closed with a 70.

Henley picked up a cool $1,260,000 for his win and now is in 11th place in the FedExCup standings.

.@RussHenleyGolf speaks with the media after his big win at the @ShellHouOpen. 🗣💭 https://t.co/mF2ebeVCQz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 2, 2017