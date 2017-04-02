Russell Henley wins 2017 Shell Houston Open
HUMBLE – Russell Henley used a sensation Sunday final round to secure a spot in next week’s Masters in Augusta.
Henley shot a 7-under par 65 in the final round of the Shell Houston Open to score a three shot win over Sung Kang, the 54-hole leader who entered play leading Henley by four shots.
This was the third win on the PGA Tour for Henley.
“It’s great. I feel I’ve had a consistent season so far. I’ve made a lot of cuts. I’ve feel my game is there and it just clicked this week.”
Rickie Fowler and Luke List shared third place at 16-under. List shot a final-round 68 and Fowler closed with a 70.
Henley picked up a cool $1,260,000 for his win and now is in 11th place in the FedExCup standings.
