Houston Astros host “Grand Opening Street Fest” to kick off baseball season

HOUSTON–The Houston Astros kicked off their 2017 baseball season on Monday, with a Grand Opening Street Festival presented by Budweiser.

Astros fans took over downtown Houston for pre-game fun from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Crawford Street, between Texas Ave and Congress St.

“Opening day, played hooky from work, decided to come down here to enjoy the scenery and the game, said a festival goer.”

... but Houston fans weren't the only ones in attendance today.

“Were from Nashville Tennessee, we're here for the whole week to watch the Astros win at least division, hopefully the World Series. We were here last year and it’s certainly gotten bigger every year that we come. It’s amazing, everybody needs to come opening day, said a fan.”

Live Music, Q&A Sessions, Local Food Trucks and games were among the many experiences shared by festival goers.

After the festival, the Houston Astros will take on the Seattle Mariners at 7:10 pm at Minute Maid Park.