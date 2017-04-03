Houston Press Best of Houston ® – Best Place to Buy Video Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Press names "Game Over Videogames" the best place to buy video games in Houston!

So, what makes them the top scorer?

“A lot of stores they might only have a small section of retro games, it's most of our store. We not only just sell the newer video games we go all the back to the very beginning. Like, we sell from Atari 2600 to the Xbox 1. Our big focus is on like the retro video games, the Nintendo, the Atari 2600 super Nintendo, Playstation, we do it all here,” said manager, Shelby Smith.

Feeling nostalgic?

“Anytime a new release comes out people want to explore the roots of it. So with Breath of the Wild coming out just a few weeks ago people want to go back and play the older ones, they're reminded of the games of their youth and there's not many places they can go and pick up that nostalgia that we have here,” said Smith.

Spring cleaning and looking to unload your old games?

“We also buy everything from the public, most of our inventory comes through trade-ins so we get to see a lot of really cool stuff come and go here," Smith said.

Whether you're looking for the newest games or want to take a trip down memory lane, settle for nothing but the best in Houston and head on over to Game Over Videogames!