JJ Watt live streams surprise for 4th grade teacher who inspired him 

HOUSTON — It’s the goal of most teachers to inspire greatness in their students, but sometimes it can be hard to know if you’ve made an impact. A fourth grade teacher was surprised Monday afternoon when a student returned years later with a surprise retirement cake and a reputation as one of the most admired players in the NFL.

Texans defensive end JJ Watt surprised his former instructor, Mrs. Keefe, after learning she would be retiring following 41 years of teaching. In the video, Watt tells us Mrs. Keefe was a major support when he was little, bright-eyed and aspiring to become a star athlete.

“You can do whatever you want to do, you can do it,” Mrs. Keefe tells her students in the video.

Watt also surprised Mrs. Keefe with a pair of JJIs by Reebok and a trip to Houston for her and her husband to see the 2017 JJ Watt Charity Classic on May 13.

The students burst into smiles and laughter as Watt enters the classroom with a textbook-themed cake, which he and his former teacher cut together.