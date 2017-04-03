× Leftist candidate Lenin Moreno claims win in Ecuador’s presidential election

(CNN) — Ruling party candidate Lenin Moreno has claimed a win in Ecuador’s presidential election, despite no official declaration from the country’s National Electoral Council (CNE). With over 96% of the votes counted, Moreno holds a razor-thin lead with 51.1% of the votes cast, compared to conservative opponent Guillermo Lasso at 48.9%. Lasso has said that his party has detected voting irregularities and will demand a recount. He also urged supporters to peacefully demonstrate against the apparent result.