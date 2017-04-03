× Man shot outside of SE Houston home, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot outside a home late Sunday In the South Park area.

Officers arrived around 11 p.m. at a house on Westover Street at Crestmont Street. The victim had been shot in the stomach, investigators said.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

“[He] was unable to give us a real good indication of what happened,” Lt. Larry Crowson said. “As soon as he’s able to give us a better interview at the hospital, we’ll be able to get a better idea of what happened this morning.”

Other occupants of the house said they saw the man go outside before hearing gunshots a short time later.

Police said the victim was hit only once.