× Sharpstown High School student in critical condition after struck by car

HOUSTON — A Sharpstown High School student was critically injured Monday after being struck by a car Monday.

A 16-year-old boy was crossing the 8300 block of South Beltway 8 around 6:15 a.m. when he was struck by a black Honda.

Houston police said the driver of the Honda was going through the green light, and the teen failed to yield the right of way at the intersection.

The teen was taken to Ben Taub Hospital for treatment.