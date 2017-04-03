Six-year-old cancer patient’s out of this world surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX- Six-year-old cancer patient, Brodie Pursch received a huge surprise on Monday while undergoing his last chemo treatment at M.D. Anderson Children's Cancer Center.

The Star Wars fanatic got a visit from a Stormtrooper, Tie Pilot, and Shoretrooper.

The men from the 501st Legion, took a break from fighting for The Dark Side to play dress up and visit children who are fighting their own battle.

“If we can make them happy and forget about what they're going through for one day, then it's absolutely worth it,” said Legion Charity Rep., Karl Gehring.

Pursch, who had his last MRI, Monday morning, was filled with excitement.

“I can't believe they came to see me today! They came from outer space all the way in the galaxy far far away! And I even get to have my doughnut after my MRI,” said Pursch.

His parents said their son continues to amaze them!

“He’s had a really good attitude through all of it. He's only six-years-old! He was five when he was diagnosed and it's amazing to watch a child that age have such hope throughout everything,” his mother, Audrey Pursch said.

Looks like not all heroes wear capes!

May the force be with you little man!