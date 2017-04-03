Tennessee twister exposes marijuana operation inside a mobile home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON, Tennessee - A tornado ripped through Tennessee last week and literally blew the lid off a pot manufacturing plant inside a mobile home.

“Over in the edge of the woods I found some. I found a pile of green leafy material that just looked like it didn't belong where it was,” said Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd.

Turns out, the sheriff had stumbled upon a growing business hidden in the midst of the tornadoes rubble.

Sheriff Byrd and his deputies found about 28 pounds of marijuana, several containers, piping and grow lights. .

The search is now underway for John Earnest Tidwell.

The sheriff`s mighty sorry Tidwell lost his home but said the criminal gets no sympathy from him.

“I`m not the least bit sympathetic he was in our county violatin’ the law," said Byrd.

.....any chance it could be medicinal marijuana, you ask?

Highly unlikely!

Chances are, that kind of defense would just go up in smoke.