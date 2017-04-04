Archaeologists discover medieval grave where corpses were mutilated to prevent zombies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH YORKSHIRE, England - Archaeologists have just uncovered a mass grave from an abandoned medieval village in England where frightened villagers went to great lengths to ensure there were no zombies!

According to a study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science scientists dug up human bones showing signs of knife marks, chop marks and even burn marks.

Researchers believe medieval villagers mutilated the bodies after death because they were afraid their loved ones might come back as vampires or zombies!

Now researchers believe we can learn a lot from these ancient bones from bodies ranging in age from 2 to 50-years-old.

So, keep that in the back of your mind as a little food for thought.