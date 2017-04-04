Fighting snakes, 15-foot Burmese python captured on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERGLADES, Florida - Warning, this video is not for the faint of heart, or anyone repulsed by reptiles.

A Florida video shows local trappers capturing a 15-foot Burmese python lying in the middle of a dirt road.

"I started to try to pull it so it won't go into the water and the snake just straight turns around and bee-lined towards my face," said Nicholas Banos.

This wrestling match was part of the 60-day python challenge.

It's the South Florida Water Management District's way of protecting the Everglades.

The goal? Kill as many Burmese pythons as possible, because pythons can't be trusted with the local wildlife.

"They're disappearing,” said trapper Leonardo Sanchez. “They’re disappearing and it's because of the python."

Another reptile video captures a rattlesnake love triangle in San Antonio, Texas.

A hiker caught the two male rattlesnakes fighting over a hot date in Government Canyon Park.

As with any love triangle, there's usually a winner who get's the girl.

First comes love, then marriage, then baby rattles!