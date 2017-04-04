Hair scare! What you need to know before using front lace wigs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAFFORD, Texas -- Front lace wigs have become the latest trend among hair DIY enthusiasts.

While front lace wigs are extremely popular, it's important to know a few things to avoid hair damage.

"The first thing you need to know is they're not for everyone," said Lynn Clay, the founder of Hollywood Hair Extensions in Stafford. "If you choose to do it, seek a professional first and go from there. A certified and licensed professional will be able to tell you if you're a candidate for a lace wig. If you decide to do it on your own, make sure you find a detachable lace wig you can take on and off."

Doing the installation yourself can be dangerous, with improper techniques potentially causing scarring, hair loss and follicle damage among other things.

"The maximum time you want to put a lace wig on is about four weeks and in that time you still want to schedule appointments with the professional that did the install for you. Every two weeks is ideal, every four weeks to take off and re-adhere is ideal as well," said Clay.

As "TheWigDR," Clay highly recommends the custom made glue-free frontal wigs. They allow the individual to take on and off the wig without adhesive.