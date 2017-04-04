Mother, 4 small children inside house when car plows through NE Houston home 

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a car, possibly involved in a hit-and-run, crashed into a home with a mother and her four children inside.

The woman was sitting on the couch with her 4-month-old son late Monday at a home near the intersections of Wallisville and Normandy when the vehicle plowed through a backyard fence and slammed into the back of the house. The mother had just put her three daughters to bed after taking the girl out of the dining room where the car crashed, she said.

Police arrested the driver.

A woman claimed she was in a second car when the suspect hit her a few miles down the road and fled.

No one was injured.