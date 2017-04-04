NewsFix in Space: Strange radio transmissions, new NASA telescope and more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANBERRA, Australia - Now, it's time once again for NewsFix in Space! Our first stop takes us into really deep space.

For the past 10 years, audio signals called fast radio bursts, or FRBs, from outer space have been baffling astronomers. What on earth could be sending these transmissions?

First, an audio transmission recorded in the deepest place on earth, the Mariana Trench, baffled scientists at Oregon State University.

No one can confirm if the sound is a whale or perhaps an alien.

Meanwhile, researchers in Australia recently picked up three FRBs from a radio telescope, and they have confirmed the signals are from space!

The thing is, scientists say these signals could be from galaxies light years away.

So, it might take awhile to find out.

In the meantime, NASA may just have the ultimate way to track what's outside our galaxy with its new super telescope, the James Webb Telescope.

"It will allow us to see farther back in time to the time when the very first stars and galaxies were being born," Program Director Dr. Eric Smith explained.

Who knows what we might see in space...now?

Right now, the telescope is being built in a "clean room" at this NASA facility in Maryland, but once assembled it will be the size of a three-story building!

In 2018, this baby will launch into space.

Finally, if you'd rather have a more personal view of our galaxy, Virgin Galactic CEO Richard Branson says you can book a flight for $250,000 to outer space starting next year.

It's a trip Branson's been planning since 1990.

"So having registered the name Virgin Galactic, I had to do something about it," he said laughing.

Among the celebrity clients rumored to have signed up for a Virgin Galactic flight are Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Ashton Kutcher.

And, Dude, let's face it— you're not gonna need to find your car in outer space!

But what if someone wants a refund? Oh, well! There are no refunds in space.

Until next time, keep watching the skies and NewsFix in Space!