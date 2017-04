The Dallas Cowboys plan to release veteran quarterback Tony Romo, according to several credible sources.

Despite the hopes of many Texans fans, he’s reportedly getting out of the League and putting his nearly 14 years of football experience to use as a sports broadcaster.

So, ya’ll can stop waiting by the phone.

The Cowboys were planning to release Romo Tuesday, marking him as a post-June 1 resignation, according to sources.

Breaking: Cowboys QB Tony Romo is leaving football and going into broadcasting, sources tell @AdamSchefter and @toddarcher. pic.twitter.com/Mo163S97yx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 4, 2017

Source confirms Tony Romo has decided to take a broadcasting job.#WFAACowboys pic.twitter.com/YuKkJrVuj2 — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) April 4, 2017