No joke! ‘Rick and Morty’ returns with unannounced season 3 premiere

After literally months of anticipation, it's finally arrived! Fans of the adult cartoon “Rick and Morty” got a very unannounced first look at the long awaited season 3.

It’s been a year and a half since the science fiction-themed cartoon about Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty’s adventures through the multiverse has aired new episodes on Adult Swim.

Fans have been anxiously, eagerly, even pestering-ly waiting.

In February, Adult Swim Australia even went as far as taunting fans by posting a video titled “Rick and Morty: New Clip,” which was actually a “Rick Roll,” via clips of the show wording each line of the lyrics.

So when fans read on April 1st that they could stream episode 1 of season 3 until midnight, many thought it was an April Fool's joke.

It was no joke! It was an un-promoted, un-hyped, and unexpected interdimensional masterpiece, and if you missed it, you can catch it every night this week.

The real cruel April Fool's joke – while season three, episode 1 was released Saturday, you won’t see episode 2 until summer.