Texas Southern University Science building evacuated due to chemical scare

HOUSTON — Students and faculty were evacuated Tuesday from the Science building at Texas Southern University due to a chemical scare.

According to university officials, there was a reaction to some sort of mix of chemical and water that produced a gas.

The incident was confined to one classroom, but the entire building was evacuated as a safety precaution.

The Houston Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene.

Classes are expected to resume at 1 p.m.