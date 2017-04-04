Texas Southern University Science building evacuated due to chemical scare
HOUSTON — Students and faculty were evacuated Tuesday from the Science building at Texas Southern University due to a chemical scare.
According to university officials, there was a reaction to some sort of mix of chemical and water that produced a gas.
The incident was confined to one classroom, but the entire building was evacuated as a safety precaution.
The Houston Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene.
Classes are expected to resume at 1 p.m.