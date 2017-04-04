The city of Houston helps to commemorate Equal Pay Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- April 4 was dubbed "Equal Pay Day" in 1996 by the National Committee on Pay Equity to raise awareness on the wage gap between women and men. The date "symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year," the group had said.

First daughter Ivanka Trump even weighed in on the importance of equal pay by posting a graphic from USA Today with equal pay statistics that read:

"Women earn 82% the all time weekly paycheck of a man. Black women earn 68% and Latina women earn 62% of the full-time weekly pay of a white man."

Today, on #EqualPayDay, we are reminded that women deserve equal pay for equal work. Closing the gender pay gap is critical to the economic empowerment of American women, and it is the responsibility of all Americans to come together in pursuit of equal pay. I am proud to work towards this goal alongside my father and in support of the administration’s commitment to women and families. A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 4, 2017 at 4:38am PDT

The city of Houston also got in on the action by hosting multiple events geared towards the celebrated day.

One such event held at The Federal Reserve bank of Houston featured Magic Johnson, who spoke at the annual Houston Money Week event "100 teens". Johnson spoke while members of the organization helped teach the basics of budgeting and money management to the teens.

Money makes the world go round and a future where everyone earns fair and equal pay sure seems bright!