Woman tries to hit cops with car

Miami-- Things got ugly for a south Florida woman following her beauty treatment.

According to police, 28-year-old Paula Johnson went to Results MD Cosmetic Surgery and tried to have a procedure done in someone else's name. The staff was suspicious of her payment and called the cops who showed up wearing body cameras.

Johnson took off running out the back door, hopped over a railing into the parking deck below while wearing nothing but her paper gown.

The cops shouted commands, but Johnson did not listen.

Johnson then drove her car toward the police aggressively, but neither were injured.

A week later Johnson turned herself into police complete with a new blonde hair-do.

Johnson faces battery charges, but at least if she ends up doing time, she'll look good doing it.