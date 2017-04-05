2 seen running from scene shortly before massive fire breaks out at NE Harris County apartments

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are searching for two people seen running from the scene of a large apartment fire in northeast Harris County.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Capewood Apartments in the 4300 block of Aldine Mail Rte.

Firefighters from multiple agencies, including Houston, Eastex, Aldine Westfield, Sheldon, Spring, Atascocita and Huffman, joined to battle the blaze.

At least 24 units were damaged. The building was under renovation and no injuries were reported.