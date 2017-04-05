3 wooden boxes with Human ashes wash up to one man’s house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIKI ISLAND, Texas-- The quiet community of Tiki Island, which sits North of the Galveston Bridge received quite the shock when three wooden boxes of human ashes washed ashore.

The boxes were found by a nearby resident.

"These boxes floated up one after another," said Joe Morgan.

The authorities have been very calm about the situation.

“It was not a crime scene or anything to be alarmed about. It was a typical 'home coming' from members who decided to cremate their loved ones and put them into the ocean,” The Tiki Island Police Department said.

The next step was to see how typical this really was.

“Urns wash up on the beach regularly, but three at one guys house and in those style of boxes. It's pretty strange,” a local funeral home said.

Till someone comes forward to claim their loved ones the final resting place for these women will remains a mystery for now.