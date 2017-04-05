× 7-year-old skateboarder dies after struck by car in west Houston

HOUSTON — A 7-year-old skateboarder died Tuesday night after being struck by a driver at a west Houston apartment complex.

According to Houston police, the boy was lying on his skateboard and riding it through an apartment parking lot in the 2300 block of Hayes when he was struck by a vehicle.

A woman and at least three or four children were in the car, and the woman did not see the boy before it was too late.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver.