Cirque du Soleil announces new Houston show, Kurios Cabinet of Curiosities

HOUSTON-- Cirque du Soleil has announced that "Kurios Cabinet of Curiosities" will be coming to Houston.

Kurios Cabinet of Curiosities is the story of an alternate yet familiar past in a place where wonders abound for those who trust their imagination. A Seeker discovers that in order to glimpse the marvels that lie just below the surface we must first learn to close our eyes.

"It's a show that's very human based and that creates a lot of happiness in the audience," said hand puppeteer Nico.

Kurios is showing at Sam Houston Race Park April 6, to May 21, 2017. For more info on how to get tickets visit http://www.cirquedusoleil.com/kurios