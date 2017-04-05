Get ready to ‘Pedal for a Purpose’ with the Boys and Girls Country organization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- If you’re looking for a great BP MS150 Recommended Ride before the MS150, Boys and Girls Country’s Pedal for a Purpose is your answer! Now in its third year, the ride will raise important funds for and awareness about Boys and Girls Country, a home for children of families in crisis. More than 100 children and young adults call the organization home.

“Cycling is a great way for our kids to channel their energy and emotions,” said Jim Stuckey, a Boys and Girls Country Teaching Parent who established a bike team on campus. “I started the bike program as an outlet for fitness and as an activity for the kids. Cycling teaches another set of skills beyond what is taught at home. Once they cross the finish line, there is a sense of self-achievement. Most are hooked and never look back.”

The ride starts and finishes at Waller ISD Stadium, 45 miles northwest of Houston. This fully supported and BP MS 150 Recommended Ride offers three different distances/routes on mostly country roads, both south and north of Hempstead. Cyclists will encounter both flat sections and gentle rollers. Riders who register before March 1 are guaranteed a free cotton event t-shirt. Extras will be ordered, however, it's first come first served at packet pick up.

Registration is now open. Click here for more information.