Having children after 30 could have long-term benefits

AARHUS, Denmark- Motherhood for women in their early twenties is declining, while the number of women having children after thirty continues to rise.

Worrying about waiting to have kids and postponing parenthood maybe the next best thing in parenting.

A new study from the Population and Development Review, found positive long-term outcomes for children with older mothers.

By comparing siblings, the study showed that the children born to older mother's performed better on standardized tests, were taller and more likely to get a college education.

Education, maturity, and financial stability were cited as possible factors.

The study also found that older moms were more relaxed and less likely to punish and scold their children.

If the tick on your biological clock seems to be getting louder by the day, don't stress.

…older may be better!