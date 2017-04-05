Houston Cougars compete at “Wolffest” entrpreneur restaurant competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - University of Houston students are putting their business skills to the test during a three day cooking competition.

The "Wolffest" competition is part of an entrepreneurship degree program offered by the Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship.

Seven teams are tasked with creating pop up restaurants that will showcase the team's ability to manage revenue, operation, delegating, organizing, negotiating and evaluating their own business.

Money earned from Wolffest is put back into scholarship funds for the Wolff Center to help offset the cost of next year's event.