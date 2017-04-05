Man shot to death during argument with woman at southwest Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man who was arguing with a woman at a southwest Houston apartment complex early Wednesday.
The shooting happened at the Piper’s Crossing apartments in the 12500 block of Sandpiper around 2 a.m.
According to Houston police, the victim was arguing with a woman when another man intervened.
The person who intervened allegedly opened fire, then fled the scene.
The victim was shot an unknown number of times and died near a stairwell.
It was unknown what the relationship was between the victim and the woman he was arguing with.