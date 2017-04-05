× Man shot to death during argument with woman at southwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON — Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man who was arguing with a woman at a southwest Houston apartment complex early Wednesday.

The shooting happened at the Piper’s Crossing apartments in the 12500 block of Sandpiper around 2 a.m.

According to Houston police, the victim was arguing with a woman when another man intervened.

The person who intervened allegedly opened fire, then fled the scene.

The victim was shot an unknown number of times and died near a stairwell.

It was unknown what the relationship was between the victim and the woman he was arguing with.