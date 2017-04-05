Mom calls 911 saying she cut her kids’ throats, then her own wrists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- An Ohio woman faces murder charges after calling 911 to report she'd cut her children's throats before cutting her own wrists Tuesday.

According to Canton police, Nicole R. Auman, 31, called 911 at around 9 p.m.

She's heard on the 911 call saying: "I cut my children's throats, and then cut my wrists, please help my children."

When officers arrived at her home, Auman did have cuts to her wrists. Her two girls, ages 10 and 7, had non-life-threatening cuts on their necks, according to Fox 8.

All three were taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment. The children were then transported to Akron Children's Hospital.

Auman was treated and later booked into the Stark County Jail.

She faces two counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempted aggravated murder. She's set to appear in court next week.