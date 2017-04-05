PHOTOS: Vroom! Vroom! Houston Auto Show rides into H-town with classic, sporty, powerful vehicles

HOUSTON – Buckle up! The 2017 Houston Auto Show — the largest car show in the south — has pulled into NRG Stadium for its 34th year.

The family-friendly event features nearly 40 manufactures including Ashton Martin, Lamborghini, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes Benz, Maserati, Porsche, Nissan, Honda, Hyundai, Toyota, Infiniti, Buick and several others.

In a showroom featuring hundreds of cars, there is multiple vehicle options for all stages of life and lifestyles. The floor has presentations for luxurious sedans, sports models, minivans, off-road vehicles, eco-friendly cars, muscle cars, powerful trucks and even classics!

Outside of car gazing, attendees can participate in test drives and other vehicle demonstrations.

Tickets are available online or at the door April 5 – 9 for only $12 for adults and $5 for children.