Police searching for teen who allegedly threatened to beat mother with bat
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a 17-year-old who ran off after smashing up his home and threatening his mother with a bat.
Police were dispatched to a home in the 5200 block of Penfield around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday for a family disturbance.
A woman called and reported that her teen son was acting erratically, smashing up everything in the home with a bat and also threatened to strike her with it.
The boy fled on foot when officers arrived.
Police, with the assistance of K-9, searched the area for the teen, but could not find him.
A warrant was issued for his arrest.