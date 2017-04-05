× Police searching for teen who allegedly threatened to beat mother with bat

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a 17-year-old who ran off after smashing up his home and threatening his mother with a bat.

Police were dispatched to a home in the 5200 block of Penfield around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday for a family disturbance.

A woman called and reported that her teen son was acting erratically, smashing up everything in the home with a bat and also threatened to strike her with it.

The boy fled on foot when officers arrived.

Police, with the assistance of K-9, searched the area for the teen, but could not find him.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.