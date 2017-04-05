Shocking secret informant revealed in ‘murder-for-hire’ case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The notorious River Oaks 'murder-for-hire' plot just took another very public turn.

"We're very upset as a family that Mike was exposed," attorney Paul Kubosh announced.

The informant who brought this case to the cops is none other than city council member Michael Kubosh!

The councilman is also the Harris County bail bondsman who handled the bond for defendant Leon Jacob in his initial stalking case against his ex-girlfriend.

Jacob and veterinarian Valerie McDaniel were both charged with a murder-for-hire plot against their exes.

McDaniel leapt to her death on March 28, from the 7th floor of her River Oaks high-rise apartment building while out on bail.

Kubosh said he became alarmed when Jacob came to see him demanding the phone number of a guy named 'Zak.'

"I knew this was serious by the way he talked to me and by the way he acted," Kubosh said. "He said, 'You know who Zak is! I want his number. I've already paid him to take care of this matter. I want this girl out of the picture. I don't want her to testify against me, and I've paid him a lot of money."

Turns out, Kubosh later figured out that 'Zak' was another bail client of his that told police about Jacob.

"I've been in business for 20-something years and I have never felt the way that man made me feel in my office," Kubosh revealed.

It wasn't until last week's court hearing that Kubosh was 'outed' in court!

The Harris County DA's Office Special Crimes Bureau Capt. Jim Turpin confessed while being questioned by prosecutors the information received came from Kubosh.

"We have seen the DA's office and the police take better care of drug dealers who are confidential informants to keep their ID secret and there was no attempt to keep Michael Kubosh's ID secret at all," Kubosh's brother Paul said.

While Jacob still sits behind bars, now councilman Kubosh wishes to have no further ties with this case.

"It kind of jolted me that my name was brought up in a murder for hire case," Kubosh said. "I've taken an oath of office to protect and defend the citizens of this city and I feel good about having done that."