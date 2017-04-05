× Surveillance video released showing possible suspect, vehicle connected to murder of Pct. 3 asst. chief

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities have released surveillance video showing a possible suspect and vehicle connected to the murder of a Harris County Precinct 3 assistant chief who was murdered outside a courthouse in Baytown.

Asst. Chief Clinton “Clint” Greenwood was shot around 7 a.m. Monday shortly after arriving to his job at the Harris County courthouse on W. Baker Road near Garth Road.

Fellow officers rushed to his aid, and Life Flight was called to the scene. The deputy was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center for treatment, but he could not be saved.

Authorities combed the area for the shooter, but no one was found. Two surveillance videos were later released; one showing a dark-colored SUV fleeing the scene and another of a man walking in the area. Investigators said it is too early to determine if Greenwood was the intended target, but because of his job role, it is a possibility.

Friends said Greenwood recently indicated that his life may have been in danger.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greenwood's impressive career in law enforcement spanned 30 years.

Greenwood was appointed Assistant Chief Deputy with the Harris County Precinct Three Constable’s Office on January 1, 2017. He previously served as a major with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office as Commander of the Office of Inspector General, Internal Affairs Division, Legal Services and General Investigations.

Greenwood earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rice University in 1983, and a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from South Texas College of Law in 1986. He is also a graduate of both the Senior Management Institute for Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Academy, Session 263.

Prior to working with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood worked with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office as the division chief of the Police Integrity Division. He supervised the investigations of all officer-involved shootings, allegations of excessive force and general misconduct by police officers occurring in Harris County.

Greenwood started his own highly-successful law practice in 1989 where the focus of his work was defending police officers in criminal matters.

Greenwood gave back to the law enforcement community by being an instructor, having taught at the Houston Police Academy, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Academy, Texas Department of Public Safety Academy and numerous other agencies throughout the United States.

Greenwood was a talented marksman, who shot competitively with his wife, Leatha.

Additionally, Greenwood represented police officers as a contract attorney with the Houston Police Officer’s Association, Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas and the Houston Police Officer’s Union.

“Thousands of men and women faithfully wear the badge of a Texas peace officer day in and day out in Houston and Harris County,” stated Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “They answer a high call to service for their fellow man. That was the call that Assistant Chief Clint Greenwood answered over decades of service. His bravery and sacrifice will not be forgotten and will not go unanswered.”