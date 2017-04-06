× 18 wheeler hits man running across North Freeway, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police were called out after a man was nearly hit by an 18 wheeler late Wednesday.

Investigators said the man was trying to cross the North Freeway around 11:30 p.m. when the truck was coming southbound. The truck driver swerved to avoid hitting the ma, but clipped the man with the right side of his bumper.

The man was taken to Ben Taub hospital in serious but stable condition. He’s expected to survive.

No charges expected against the truck driver.