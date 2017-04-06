Dumbass of the Day: Woman allegedly hid inside changing room to rob store, gets locked inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio - Talk about a clueless crook!

According to cops Joanne Havens, 35, thought she hatched the perfect plan to shoplift from her local Kohl's department store by hiding inside a changing room.

Havens got locked inside the store after-hours and tried everything to get out.

Eventually, she ended up calling 911 for help, completely unaware that she was setting off the alarms as she was swiping items off the racks.

"There's a female inside the store saying she's locked inside the store and needs assistance," Brimfield Township Police Chief Roy Mosley said. "So upon their arrival, they greet a female at the front doors of the store who indicates that 'yes I was inside the store here.'"

"Obviously, anytime I think an officer pulls up to an incident like that, their radar is going to go up, there's going to be red flags," Mosley said. "'Why are you inside the store again, and what exactly are the circumstances surrounding this?' And of course in their conversation, they're looking at her demeanor, her appearance, they start asking routine questions, and those flags start coming up."

Turns out, cops found all kinds of stolen merchandise stuffed in her shirt!

The officers also said she had placed three bottles of perfume in a garbage can.

"The loss prevention staff ended up arriving on scene as well and they were able to look at some video inside that determined what we saw was corroborated by that," Mosley said.

You know what that means?

Yep, Ms. Havens just became our Dumbass of the Day.