Guy sets up Go Fund Me page to raise money for $15k engagement ring

ATLANTA, GA - We’ve all seen Go Fund Me pages setup for medical reasons, funerals or even to get a small business off the ground.

The popular crowdfunding site hit an all time low when one man decided to ask others to help him raise $15,000 for an engagement ring.

William Oliver, 30, from Atlanta, Georgia is using the site to buy his wife a platinum and rose gold custom diamond ring.

The guy even writes, “Call me crazy, but love is free, not engagement rings.”

And despite reaching $609 of his $15,000 goal. Oliver popped the question and bought the ring.

...and yes the page is still up to help recoup the costs.

Enough is enough already, it's time to stand up and do away with crap like this on the web and make the Internet great again.