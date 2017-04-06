Simon Says: No one can retire anymore, but you can do this!

HOUSTON-- According to a recent Bloomberg article, many don’t have a choice.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-05-13/-i-ll-never-retire-americans-break-record-for-working-past-65
We’re breaking records for older people still getting up every day and going to some kind of job.
If you don’t think people of a certain age have limited options, here’s an option.
Read stories like this:
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-employment-discrimination-age-idUSKCN0SD1Z720151019
That’s right, guy with the Master’s Degree who’s now selling Degree deodorant at the local Walgreens.
In a time when opportunity is limited how about remembering this:
There is a second chapter in all of us.
If we can’t retire anymore, why not reinvent.
Here’s a few examples:
- That guy in the Hangover movies was a doctor before he was Mr. Chow.
- Samuel L Jackson didn’t get that part in Pulp Fiction until he was 46
- Colonel Sanders didn’t become a fried chicken big wig until his 60’s.
- K. Rowling was on welfare before creating the Harry Potter franchise.
So, as some of you lose sleep at night, scared to hell about not being able to retire, remember there’s a lot of tread left on your tires.
You just need a strong backbone.