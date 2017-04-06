Simon Says: No one can retire anymore, but you can do this!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- According to a recent Bloomberg article, many don’t have a choice.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-05-13/-i-ll-never-retire-americans-break-record-for-working-past-65

We’re breaking records for older people still getting up every day and going to some kind of job.

If you don’t think people of a certain age have limited options, here’s an option.

Read stories like this:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-employment-discrimination-age-idUSKCN0SD1Z720151019

That’s right, guy with the Master’s Degree who’s now selling Degree deodorant at the local Walgreens.

In a time when opportunity is limited how about remembering this:

There is a second chapter in all of us.

If we can’t retire anymore, why not reinvent.

Here’s a few examples:

That guy in the Hangover movies was a doctor before he was Mr. Chow. Samuel L Jackson didn’t get that part in Pulp Fiction until he was 46 Colonel Sanders didn’t become a fried chicken big wig until his 60’s. K. Rowling was on welfare before creating the Harry Potter franchise.

So, as some of you lose sleep at night, scared to hell about not being able to retire, remember there’s a lot of tread left on your tires.

You just need a strong backbone.