This bites! Houston ranks second in dog attacks on U.S. postal employees

HOUSTON - In 2016, Houston ranked second in dog attacks on postal employees in the country, according to The U.S. Postal Service (USPS). Nationwide, USPS says there were a total of 6,755 dog attacks on postal employees, more than 200 higher than in 2015. Los Angeles had the most postal employees suffering attacks, with a total of 80.

"Even good dogs have bad days," said U.S. Postal Service Safety Director Linda DeCarlo. "Dog bite prevention training and continuing education are important to keep pet owners, pets and those who visit homes, like letter carriers, happy and healthy."

In a release from USPS, DeCarlo gave the following tips:

• If a letter carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Dogs have been known to burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to attack visitors. Dog owners should keep the family pet secured.

• Parents should remind their children and other family members not to take mail directly from letter carriers in the presence of the family pet, as the dog may view the letter carrier handing mail to a family member as a threatening gesture.

• The postal service places the safety of its employees as a top priority. If a letter carrier feels threatened by a dog, or if a dog is loose or unleashed, the owner may be asked to pick up mail at a post office until the letter carrier is assured the pet has been restrained. If the dog is roaming the neighborhood, the pet owner's neighbors also may be asked to pick up their mail at the area's post office.