Victim hit twice as alleged gunman chases him around home in NE Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, in which a man was shot twice Thursday outside a northeast Harris County townhome.

Investigators found the driver’s side window of the victim’s car shattered by bullets when they arrived around 2:30 a.m. at a townhome near Pine Park Lane and West Village Drive. Officers said the man was coming home. After he pulled up and got out of his car, deputies said someone was waiting for the victim in the driveway and started shooting at him.

The resident started to run and the alleged gun chased the victim to the front of the house. The suspected shooter then ran away.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub hospital in serious but stable condition.

Deputies are still searching for a motive.

The victim had recently moved into the townhome and was living with his common law wife, investigators said. There were several small children inside the home when the shooting took place.