WATCH LIVE: Remembering fallen Harris County Asst. Deputy Chief Clinton “Clint” Greenwood

HOUSTON — Friends, family members and officials with Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 3 gathered Thursday morning to honor the life of a fallen high-ranking officer with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience.

Asst. Chief Clinton “Clint” Greenwood was shot around 7 a.m. Monday shortly after arriving to his job at the Harris County courthouse on W. Baker Road near Garth Road in Baytown.

Visitation will be held for the family at Second Baptist Church in the Worship Center starting 9 a.m. and will be followed with a community visitation at 10 a.m. The service will start at 11 a.m.

There will be no burial, according to the constable’s office.

Fellow officers rushed to his aid, and Life Flight was called to the scene. The deputy was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center for treatment, but he could not be saved.

Greenwood’s impressive career in law enforcement.

Greenwood was appointed Assistant Chief Deputy with the Harris County Precinct Three Constable’s Office on January 1, 2017. He previously served as a major with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office as Commander of the Office of Inspector General, Internal Affairs Division, Legal Services and General Investigations.

Greenwood earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rice University in 1983, and a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from South Texas College of Law in 1986. He is also a graduate of both the Senior Management Institute for Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Academy, Session 263.

Prior to working with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood worked with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office as the division chief of the Police Integrity Division. He supervised the investigations of all officer-involved shootings, allegations of excessive force and general misconduct by police officers occurring in Harris County.

Greenwood started his own highly-successful law practice in 1989 where the focus of his work was defending police officers in criminal matters.

Greenwood gave back to the law enforcement community by being an instructor, having taught at the Houston Police Academy, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Academy, Texas Department of Public Safety Academy and numerous other agencies throughout the United States.

Greenwood was a talented marksman, who shot competitively with his wife, Leatha.

Additionally, Greenwood represented police officers as a contract attorney with the Houston Police Officer’s Association, Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas and the Houston Police Officer’s Union.