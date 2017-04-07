Boston Marathon survivor shares story of triumph and faith in new book

[ooyala code=”lyaTNwYTE6v3E5PXYOk47GvYXSuKDs_p” player_id=”f2605fb46a6e47afab7be3fd7032bb72″ auto=”true” width=”1920″ height=”108

HOUSTON– On April 15, 2013, two homemade bombs detonated 12 seconds and 210 yards apart at 2:49 p.m., near the finish line of the annual Boston Marathon. The bombs killed three people and injured several hundred others, including 16 who lost limbs.

Rebekah Gregory, is one of the many survivors of the Boston Marathon Bombing. Due to injuries sustained from the bombing Gregory made the decision to amputate her left leg, after 18 months of surgery and treatment.

Gregory has decided to share her story of determination, faith, and survival in her new book “Taking My Life Back”.

“I feel like I’ve been given this tremendous platform throughout this journey of mine to be able to really help other people and if that’s what I can do with what I’ve been given it’s worth it to me”, said Gregory.