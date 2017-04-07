Class Acts: Jake Plantowsky brings love of lacrosse with him back to Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Jake Plantowsky started out loving baseball but a move to Colorado in middle school changed everything.

"I was a baseball player in Texas, when we moved to Colorado it wasn't as big a sport there," Plantowsky said. "Most of my friends played lacrosse and I tried it for the first time and it was so much fun. It was probably the best sport I'd ever played, so I took it back with me when I came back to Texas and I've been playing ever since."

Plantowsky helped start the lacrosse program at The Emery/Weiner School.

Now a senior, he loves the sport more than ever.

"Intensity, running, physicality, speed, it just has a combination of everything you like in sports."

Last year, he even got to play for Israel's Under 19 National Team in an international tournament.

"You're playing on a team with guys who hardly speak English, playing against teams that hardly speak English, and you're all playing through the language of lacrosse. Putting on the Israeli jersey is a huge deal. You're representing the people there and you're competing for the respect of the country and the success of the sport."

Plantowsky plans to attend the University of Texas and is considering trying out for the school's lacrosse team.