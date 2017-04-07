Craig sits down with Cheech Marin

HOUSTON - Pop culture icon Cheech Marin is in Houston this week to be the grand marshal of the 30th annual Houston Art Car Parade. Craig Hlavaty spoke with the actor about his new autobiography and his career as one half of an influential comic duo.
