Flix Fix: Going in Style, Aftermath and Queen of the Desert

HOUSTON -- New releases this week offer big marquee names starting with Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin starring in the remake Going in Style. Actor and comedian Zach Braff is behind the camera in this elderly crime flick. Elsewhere Arnold Schwarzenegger deals with tragedy in Aftermath while Nicole Kidman brings the epic journey of Gertrude Bell to life in Queen of the Desert. Film critic Dustin Chase reviews these films plus why he thinks he’s already found the worst film of 2017.