HOUSTON -- New releases this week offer big marquee names starting with Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin starring in the remake Going in Style. Actor and comedian Zach Braff is behind the camera in this elderly crime flick. Elsewhere Arnold Schwarzenegger deals with tragedy in Aftermath while Nicole Kidman brings the epic journey of Gertrude Bell to life in Queen of the Desert. Film critic Dustin Chase reviews these films plus why he thinks he’s already found the worst film of 2017.
Flix Fix: Going in Style, Aftermath and Queen of the Desert
-
Flix Fix: ‘Gold,’ ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ hit theaters this weekend
-
Flix Fix: The Space Between Us, The Comedian and Youth in Oregon
-
Flix Fix: Ghost in the Shell, The Zookeeper’s Wife, Personal Shopper
-
Flix Fix: ‘The Bye Bye Man,’ ‘Live By Night’ among must-see films this weekend
-
Fix Flix: ‘Split,’ ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ makes for thriller-packed weekend
-
-
Flix Fix: Hugh Jackman is back as Logan, Lisa Kudrows serves it up in Table 19
-
Flix Fix: Dustin reviews T2 Trainspotting, Raw, Wilson and Life
-
Flix Fix: ’90s makes big-screen comeback, best film debuts at SXSW and more!
-
Flix Fix: Oscar weekend has arrived— keep an eye on these actors!
-
Flix Fix: King Kong returns and what to expect this year at South by Southwest
-
-
Flix Fix: Actor Josh Wiggins talks ‘Mean Dreams,’ ‘Walking Out’
-
Flix Fix: John Wick Chapter 2 and Fifty Shades Darker
-
Three films fighting for top of box office