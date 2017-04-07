Hillary Clinton shares her thoughts on Donald Trump presidency at Houston Luncheon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - Former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, was the woman of the the hour at the annual Annie's List luncheon on Friday.

The organization's mission aims to achieve equality for women by changing the face of power in Texas politics.

"I think that this crowd sends exactly the right message about what's going to happen in Texas in 2018," said Clinton.

The former presidential candidate shared her thoughts on president Donald Trump's latest airstrikes on Syria.

"It is essential that the world does more to deter Assad from committing future murderous atrocities, but the action taken last night, needs to be followed by a broader strategy to end Syrian Civil War," Clinton said.

The former Secretary of State mentioned the hypocrisy of President Trump's travel ban. "We cannot in breath speak of protecting Syria's babies and in the next close America's doors to them," Clinton said.

Clinton did not shy away from criticizing the president and his policies.

"Certainly, the last 100 days are a reminder that politics matter enormously. The leaders we choose matter. The role that the United States plays in the world matters," Clinton said. "Think of the thousands of people who flooded into town halls, helping to bring down the Republicans terrible health care bill."

Clinton showed her support for the women and activists by encouraging Americans to keep marching and protesting for their rights.

"I am so delighted to be here with so many women who are determined to chart a better future starting right here in Texas."

Clinton may not be seeking in public office anymore, but she still knows how to get a crowd going!

It seems the women of Houston are ready to change the face of politics.