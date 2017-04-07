× HPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in possible murder-suicide at SE Houston home

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after three people were found with gunshot wounds at a home early Friday in south Houston. Investigators suspect it was an attempted murder-suicide.

Officers responded to a welfare check around 7:10 a.m. at a house in the 3800 block of Mount Pleasant Street.

Investigators said at least two people are dead.

A third person has been taken to Ben Taub hospital.

This is a developing story.